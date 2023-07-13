Why Kate's 2023 Fishing Boat Plight Gave Fans A Sense Of Deja Vu

It's no secret to any "Days of Our Lives" fan that Kate Roberts has been in her fair share of dangerous situations. From being buried alive by her nemesis Vivian Alamain (and crawling out of that grave to drag herself to the hospital), colluding with Sami Brady and Gabi Hernandez to kill Nick Fallon, and marrying many times over, it seems like Kate's done it all. So much so, that she's since re-visited one of her most well-known storylines: being trapped at sea.

In a storyline from a "Days of Our Lives" episode that aired in April 2023, Kate escaped from being held at gun-point by the micro-chipped Bo Brady. In her haste to leave the island she was being kept on with Kayla Brady and Marlena Evans, Kate boarded a fishing boat in the harbor, assuming it was abandoned. However, upon boarding, she discovered that the boat belonged to a mysterious owner, and subsequently found herself trapped by said owner's henchman. Cue the unhappy Kate chopping fish for weeks on end.

Sound familiar? But fear not — all is not lost for the clever Kate. After all, she's been in this situation before.