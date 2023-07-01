Your Guide To High Lift Hair Coloring, The Alternative To Bleaching

They say that blondes have more fun — so who can fault us for wanting to get in on the action?

Although we love the warmth and depth of a toasted brunette or cowgirl copper, some seasons of life call for bottle blonde. As flattering as the look can be, the process of getting there is not as fun. Bleaching your hair can be long and stressful, particularly if you have naturally dark hair.

Going from raven black hair to platinum blonde takes several rounds of bleaching, in which your hair becomes more and more susceptible to damage. Whether you're simply dyeing it post-bleaching or you're looking to be the next Pamela Anderson, bleaching is rarely a one-time thing. If you desire lighter hair but don't want to take on the risks of bleaching your hair, high lift hair coloring may be the solution for you.

The bleach alternative lightens your hair color without being as damaging as bleach. However, it's not suitable for everyone, so read ahead to see whether you should high lift hair color your strands.