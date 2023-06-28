Beauty Products You Can Become Overdependent On

Facial cleansing brushes have seen a spike in popularity over the years, with options ranging from Olay's Regenerist Face Cleansing Device to PMD's Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device. With their ease of use, it is easily to become overly dependent on this tool by incorporating it into your daily routine. Usually, these brushes promise to clean up to 5x better than the traditional method; however, cleansing brushes can do more harm than good to your skin with frequent use over time.

"Over-cleaning the gentle skin of the face, especially with brushes, can cause tiny microscopic abrasions to the skin, leaving it to become rough and dry over time," board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili told The List. This can lead to the habitual use of a cleansing brush. As Dr. Kormeli explained to us, "This causes people to brush more and more and to try to get rid of the dry skin, causing a vicious cycle. It is important to be gentle and not to over-cleanse the delicate facial skin with brushes."

Although this information may come as a surprise, you don't have to toss out your beloved facial cleansing brush just yet. These products are actually great in moderation and even promote skin cell turnover. According to Valerie Aparovich, certified cosmetologist, aesthetician, biochemist, and science team lead at OnSkin, told The List, "Face cleansing brushes are a helpful skin care tool as they help remove excess sebum and gently exfoliate the skin, promoting its cleaner and fresher appearance."