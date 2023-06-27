Chevy Chase Slated As Top Guest For Hallmark Fan-Favorite Christmas Con 2023

There's no place like the Hallmark Channel for the holidays. In fact, Hallmark's 2023 Christmas in July event is already underway, and it's bringing fans a bit of much-needed Christmas spirit to beat the summer heat. When it comes to Christmas movies, most of us have our favorites and the classics that we return to every year. For many of us, one of those favorites has to be the 1989 classic, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Come on –– what fills us with more holiday cheer than the mere thought of a good old-fashioned Griswold family Christmas?

It's really no surprise that the king of Christmas himself, Clark Griswold, will play a key role in a special event that's beloved by the Hallmark Channel and its fans. If you're a Christmas lover who hasn't heard of Christmas Con, you're in for a seriously holly jolly treat. Christmas Con is a convention to celebrate all things Christmas. The convention takes place in New Jersey in December and includes many special events for holiday aficionados and many guests from our favorite Christmas movies from the Hallmark Channel and elsewhere. This year's headlining guest is certainly exciting many fans and ensuring that this year, in the wise words of Clark Griswold in the holiday favorite, "We're gonna have the hap–hap–happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye."