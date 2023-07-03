Natalie Wood's Daughters Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

Natalie Wood's career began in childhood, and she remained a popular star into adulthood. But no one knows what her life would have been like and the direction her career would have taken because she tragically passed away after a boating incident in 1981. "The day my mom died, my entire world was shattered," Natasha Gregson Wagner said in the documentary, "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind." "Since then, there's been so much focus on how she died that has overshadowed who she was as a person."

At the time, she was on board with her husband, Robert Wagner, who was considered a person of interest in her death. But he is also the father of one of her biological children, Courtney, whom he would raise alongside her other daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner (born to Wood and Richard Gregson). Before her passing, the "Rebel Without a Cause" actress was also a dedicated stepmom to Robert's daughter, Katie.

There is no denying her death impacted her children's lives. Now that Hollywood legend Natalie Wood's children have become gorgeous women, they have attracted attention and renewed interest in her life. It's a life that was cut short, but in some ways, it continues to live on through her children (one of whom is following in her footsteps).