The Unusual Place Willie Nelson Wrote One Of His Most Famous Songs

The prolific Americana songwriters of the '60s, '70s, and '80s seemed to be able to write classic hits at the drop of a hat — or, in Willie Nelson's case, the drop of a barf bag (more on that in a sec). Indeed, Nelson's decades-long career and impeccable songwriting abilities have cemented his place in the canon of great American country artists of the last century.

And in 1980, Nelson joined the ranks of musicians-turned-movie stars like Elvis Presley and David Bowie when he starred in his first feature film, "Honeysuckle Rose." Nelson played Buck Bonham, a character not dissimilar to Willie himself, clad with braided pigtails, a bandana wrapped around his head, and the days-old scruff of a musician on the road.

Naturally, a film about a traveling musician ought to have a strong soundtrack. So, when executive producers asked Nelson to create a theme song for the film, he did so — but not in a place you'd readily expect.