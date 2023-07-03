These Political Powerhouse TV Shows Have Hillary Clinton's Seal Of Approval

The former first lady and presidential nominee has experienced enough political drama to last a lifetime. But despite her real-life experiences, Hillary Clinton still enjoys juicy, binge-worthy dramas just like the rest of us. It's even possible that these fictional retellings of life on Capitol Hill are even more entertaining for the political giant since she has served in each role portrayed on-screen.

Serving impressive tenures as a congresswoman, senator, first lady, presidential nominee, and secretary of state, Clinton has been active in politics for the majority of her life. At Yale Law School, a young Hillary Rodham pursued social action initiatives and eventually met her future husband, Arkansas Governor and U.S. President Bill Clinton. Since then, she has moved through various stages of a lengthy political career, overcoming many obstacles to become the history-making figure she is today.

Clinton revealed some of her favorite TV shows that take place in the nation's capital to Entertainment Weekly — even though they might need a reality check. "[I] couldn't help but watch some of the dark ones, like 'House of Cards,' but it was so far from any reality," she explained. "I mean, 'West Wing' was also unrealistic, but not so dark and so far gone. 'Madam Secretary,' I thought was fairly realistic."