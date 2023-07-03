Fran Drescher Remembers The Script Change Donald Trump Demanded On The Nanny

"Mistah Trump!" doesn't quite have the same cadence as Fran Fine's signature catchphrase, "Mistah Sheff-ield!," but for one brief episode of "The Nanny," the then-business mogul and not-yet-former president entered the threshold of the Sheffields' Upper East Side townhouse for a guest appearance. And, according to the series' leading lady and co-creator, Fran Drescher, Trump had some strong opinions about the episode's script.

Drescher visited "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2020 to talk about her NBC series "Indebted" (a series that, unfortunately, would be dropped by the network following low ratings in its first season). Still, Drescher and Meyers made time for a quick stroll down memory lane to talk about the six-season sitcom she starred in from 1993 to 1999 — including the particularly memorable episode with Donald Trump.

In fact, Trump's requests while on set were so memorable that "The Nanny" co-creator and Drescher's then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson still has them framed on his wall.