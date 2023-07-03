Don't Know How To Do Eyeshadow? Try These Beginner-Friendly Looks

Like going for a walk or talking to a trusted friend, makeup can be therapeutic. Not only does perfecting a bold red lip or sharp Taylor Swift-esque cat eye release dopamine into the brain, but it also forces you to sit down, look straight ahead, and focus on precision rather than cyclical thoughts. What's more, it's an opportunity for creative expression.

"Allowing the space to express yourself gives you a sense of identity and personality," Nebraska-based mental health therapist Jane Polinski, PLMHP, PCMSW explained to The Zoe Report, clarifying, "By figuring out who you are and what you're about, it can lead to increased [self-esteem] and positive mindset."

That being said, due to steadily rising prices and the growing number of viral TikTok products, makeup can also feel intimidating. If you're new to the world of beauty, it's best to start with beginner-friendly eyeshadow looks. Not only do the vast majority take ten minutes or less to complete, but they also require fewer palettes and specialty tools. Here's how to get started.