Tina Turner Saved Angela Bassett's Feet During What's Love Got To Do With It? Production

It's always empowering to see women uplifting other women, particularly when they haven't received the same support in the past — and such was the case for Tina Turner and Angela Bassett during the shooting of the 1993 Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It." The film was based on Turner's autobiography, "I, Tina," and details her iconic career and turbulent marriage to Ike Turner.

Turner's career might've begun as one-half of the Ike and Tina duo, but by the 1980s and up until Turner's heartbreaking death in 2023, Turner cemented herself as one of the greatest solo rock artists of all time. She was a force of nature, a devoted performer, and a bundle of seemingly infinite, ferocious energy. Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the film, had tremendously large shoes to fill, and she knew it.

However, Bassett wasn't left to fill those shoes on her own. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of "What's Love Got to Do with It," Bassett spoke with Variety about the filming process and how Turner advocated for the then-35-year-old actress on set.