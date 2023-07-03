Will Kate Middleton Become Queen Or Queen Consort When Prince William Is King?

Royal titles can be complicated. In the British monarchy, a "queen regnant" is a female head of state who inherited the throne, like the late Queen Elizabeth II, who, as the oldest child of King George VI, became queen upon her father's death. In contrast, "queen consort," is the female spouse of a king — a woman who received her title by marrying into the family. As such, a queen consort doesn't have as much royal clout as a queen regnant.

Reigning kings and queens have constitutional responsibilities, like overseeing the official opening of parliament. Meanwhile, consorts are key supporting players. According to the royal family's website, a consort's role is "to provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch. The consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of government."

When William, Prince of Wales, inherits King Charles' crown in the future, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will become queen consort since she married into the royal family in 2011. Over this time, the world has watched her take on increasing royal duties and spend more time in the spotlight as she prepares for her upcoming role. "She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to," a source close to the royal household informed People in 2019. "You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen."