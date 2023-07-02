Summer Makeup Trends To Have On Your Radar In 2023

Looking to change up your makeup this summer? With the warm weather comes an urge to add something new to your regular makeup routine, and just like with every season, an abundance of trends have popped up to help you do just that.

If you're searching for looks that are perfect for beach days with your friends but also need an extremely glittery eyeshadow combination for when you're tearing it up on the dancefloor, the makeup trends for summer 2023 have you covered for every occasion under the sun (and moon).

The beauty of makeup trends is that you can take inspiration and then adapt the trends to your specific style and aesthetic to create something that suits you. From frosted eyeshadow and pink literally everywhere (we're looking at you, "Barbie" movie) to dewy skin and a new contour technique, there's a little something for everyone. Find your new fave makeup trend below and start practicing your technique so you can slay all summer 2023.