5 Tips To Help You Safely DIY A Dermaplaning Treatment

If you struggle with unwanted facial hair that appears coarse, dark, or just a little too fuzzy for your liking, you aren't alone. While facial hair is perfectly natural, some people (usually women) can become rather self-conscious of their peach fuzz. Whether you take regular trips to the salon for a facial wax or you've tried just about every at-home hair removal cream on the shelves, it can feel like a never-ending struggle to keep your facial hair at bay. If this sounds like you, dermaplaning may be the answer.

Dermaplaning is the process of removing the outermost layer of skin with a scalpel-like razor, taking with it any dirt, oil, and hair that is hanging out on the surface of your face. While many estheticians and facialists offer a professional dermaplaning service, the process is so simple, you can do it yourself at home! Dermatologist Audrey Kunin explained to Byrdie that where you perform the treatment isn't as important as what tool you use, saying, "Dermaplaning is similar to shaving, however the tool is better suited to exfoliate the epidermis than a razor." Per the expert, the best tools to use are marketed as facial razors or eyebrow shapers. You have probably seen them hanging out around the beauty aisle — they look sort of like toothbrushes with a tiny blade along the side rather than bristles. For those looking to save a few bucks while saying goodbye to your pesky facial hair, say hello to at-home dermaplaning.