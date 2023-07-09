Which Kids From The Duggar Clan Have Left The Family? There's More Than We Thought

It's no secret that the Duggar family is quite large. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised 19 children and documented their conservative religious lifestyle on TLC with their highly successful reality show "19 Kids and Counting." By the time the spinoff, "Counting On," began many of the older Duggar children were getting married and moving out of their childhood home.

Of course, this didn't stop the cameras from capturing the weddings and eventual birth experiences of the older Duggar girls and boys. While getting married and starting a family of your own doesn't necessarily mean that you are completely cutting ties with your parents, not all of them chose to remain as close as they once were.

Since the Duggars' ideology was primarily influenced by the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and its founder Bill Gothard, many of those teachings were treated as gospel, such as women not wearing pants, saving your first kiss for marriage, and women being subservient to their father and husband. Therefore, when the adult Duggar children began to question these teachings or think for themselves, it inevitably created distance between the family members.