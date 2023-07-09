Margot Robbie's Childhood BFFs Once Surprised Her On The Red Carpet

Margot Robbie's heartwarming red carpet moment was a perfect testament to one of life's eternal truths: if you ever need to be humbled, look no further than a childhood friend. While at the Australian premiere of the 2022 film "Babylon," Robbie's red carpet interview was crashed by her school friends of over 25 years.

The giddy few seconds were a stark contrast from the film Robbie and her childhood pals were there to see, as "Babylon" follows the tumultuous transition into sound films in the lavish decadence of the 1920s. It's hard to imagine that the bright-eyed Robbie we saw on the red carpet was the same audacious wannabe starlet featured in the film, but that can be attributed to the unique method Robbie uses to get into character.

Robbie's crashed red carpet moment offers a down-to-earth glimpse into the actress' personal life, including a rather unflattering nickname that she says she's unfortunately held since she was six.