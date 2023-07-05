Why Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Missed King Charles' Scotland Coronation

King Charles III is having a second coronation celebration. This one is in Scotland, and while it may not be quite as grand or elaborate as the London ceremony, it's definitely quite the event. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales — called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they're in Scotland — are in attendance, but they left their three kids behind for a very practical reason. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all still in school, so rather than pulling them out for the event, the three of them stayed home, per Hello!.

The three kids are all enrolled at Lambrook School, less than 10 miles from their home at Adelaide Cottage, which has a summer term that runs through July 8. So it's not any slight against the Scottish event for the Wales children not to attend; it comes down to timing. The London coronation was on a Saturday, which all three kids went to, and this one is in the middle of the last week of the term.