For Effortless Waves, Try The Mermaid Cut At Your Next Salon Appointment

Remember watching 'The Little Mermaid' and spending days daydreaming about being born under the sea? Well, thanks to the influence of TikTok, you can now bring a touch of that fantasy into your life. Introducing the mermaid haircut, a wavy cut that embodies the effortlessly beautiful mermaid aura.

Nothing quite captures the mermaid essence like waves, and these waves cut across various ethnicities and hair colors. Even locs and straight hair can get the stunning mermaid cut. It's a trend that's as vibrant and captivating as the underwater world — difficult to forget once you've seen it.

One bit of advice we'll offer is to book a salon appointment, as it can be tricky to cut and style yourself. Having a reference image to guide your stylist is also a great idea. To make things easier for you, we've done the work and compiled 13 gorgeous mermaid-inspired haircuts to try at your next salon appointment.