The Perfect Makeup Looks To Pair With The Dark Bimbo Aesthetic

Influencers are reclaiming the word "bimbo" — after all, it's high time to embrace our sexuality and femininity with pride. What was once an insult meant to diminish women for caring about our looks has become a popular beauty and style aesthetic. We no longer subscribe to the idea that a bimbo is a "beautiful but stupid" woman. These days, the bimbo aesthetic is simply an expression of personal style meant to highlight and celebrate our sultry, feminine features.

Bimbo fashion consists of fun and flirty fashion that hugs your curves, with accessories and makeup that give off hyper-feminine vibes. The bimbocore makeup aesthetic that accompanies many of these iconic looks pulls inspiration from looks that date back nearly 100 years to the time of "the vamps and flappers of early Hollywood movies," according to Byrdie. The style and makeup trend found its way into the mainstream back in the 2000s when stars like Pamela Anderson rocked ultra-thin eyebrows, dark lip liner, and shimmery shadows that accentuated her cheekbones. This time around, makeup artists and influencers are adding a dark flare to the beloved trend, creating the "dark bimbo" aesthetic that has taken TikTok by storm.

If you're hoping to indulge in the sultry "dark bimbo" aesthetic this spring, consider these makeup designs to complete your look.