10 Things You Need To Know About HGTV's Steve Ford

Who's your favorite multi-tasker? For many who know him best, it's Steve Ford — licensed contractor, loving husband, proud papa, small-business owner, dog lover, and his home state's biggest fan. On-screen, Ford is most recognized as the more reserved half of the popular brother-sister duo from shows such as "Home Again With the Fords," "A Very Brady Renovation," and "Restored by the Fords."

Since 2016, Ford has been a quiet, steady presence on HGTV, the perfect balance to sister Leanne Ford's exuberant personality. And watching the typical brother-sister banter between the two is the best part of every episode, second only to the big reveal.

But this busy contractor/celebrity has a lot going on behind the scenes, too, and none of it includes time spent sitting idly by. If you're ready to learn more about one of HGTV's most down-to-earth personalities, and how he spends his time away from the cameras, we've dug deep to hammer home all the intriguing details.