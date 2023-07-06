What Shooting The Home Town Pilot Was Really Like For Erin And Ben

Erin and Ben Napier's life as a newlywed couple began like many others: they graduated from college, got married, and decided to start their lives together in a place close to their hearts. After settling in Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, the Napiers quickly established their careers and offered up their skills for the betterment of their forever home. They started their renovation journey with their 1925 craftsman cottage, poured themselves into community projects alongside their friends, and documented their busy lives using social media.

Little did they know that the fruits of their labors would catch the attention of HGTV executive Lindsey Weidhorn, who had been endeared by photos of the couple's cozy cottage after it was featured in multiple articles and posts online. Weidhorn dug deeper, following Erin on Instagram for months to scope out their talent and get a feel for her and her husband's personalities. After concluding that they possessed all the qualities necessary to make their show a success, she contacted the Napiers via email, and the rest is history.

Before they knew it, HGTV had ordered a pilot for Erin and Ben's renovation TV show. Just a few months later, they stood in front of countless cameras and crew members as they felt their way through the new and exciting experience. Since the opportunity came out of the blue for them, filming the pilot for "Home Town" had its fair share of twists and turns.