What Is Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough's Real Name?

As the first grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, actor Riley Keough has been in the spotlight her whole life. Born on May 29, 1989, Keough was on the cover of People only a few weeks later. At the time, The Los Angeles Times reported that the magazine allegedly paid $300,000 for these highly coveted baby pictures.

Nowadays, anyone looking back at this cover may not immediately make the connection between Keough and the serenely sleeping baby held by Lisa Marie Presley. The caption announces the baby as "Danielle," which is the actor's actual first name. Riley is her middle name. Keough's father is musician Danny Keough, the first of Lisa Marie's four ex-husbands and it's presumed that she was named after her father.

As the only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie had also been subject to media scrutiny since childhood, and she took care to give her children as balanced a life as possible under the circumstances. "She was like, 'I don't want you growing up like another Hollywood celebrity daughter,'" Keough explained to Nylon magazine in 2016, per Just Jared. "She didn't really put attention on it. It was there. We'd get photographed doing stuff, but I didn't see a tabloid until I was 15." During these years, whenever Keough was mentioned she was referred to as Danielle, her given name. Once she embarked on an acting career, however, she contemplated a name change.