Effortlessly Swap Cakey Foundation To Lightweight Concealer With These 3 Steps

Foundation is a great makeup product to have in your lineup. Not only does it help cover any blemishes, redness, or other skin irregularities, it can also give your entire face a smoother, more even look. When getting ready for a night out or big event, foundation works as the base for other makeup, making your blush, highlighter, and bronzer stand out even more against your skin.

On the other hand, though, foundation can feel heavy on the face and using it everyday, or even a few times a week, can lead to skin issues like breakouts or blackheads. Plus, in hotter months, foundation can melt off, transfer onto your clothes, or just make you feel overall dirty. And while we aren't recommending you throw away your foundation, there is an alternative option to get full coverage without the cakey feel foundation may give you. Instead of applying your foundation as your base, consider using your lightweight concealer instead. Here's how to do it.