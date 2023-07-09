Effortlessly Swap Cakey Foundation To Lightweight Concealer With These 3 Steps
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Foundation is a great makeup product to have in your lineup. Not only does it help cover any blemishes, redness, or other skin irregularities, it can also give your entire face a smoother, more even look. When getting ready for a night out or big event, foundation works as the base for other makeup, making your blush, highlighter, and bronzer stand out even more against your skin.
On the other hand, though, foundation can feel heavy on the face and using it everyday, or even a few times a week, can lead to skin issues like breakouts or blackheads. Plus, in hotter months, foundation can melt off, transfer onto your clothes, or just make you feel overall dirty. And while we aren't recommending you throw away your foundation, there is an alternative option to get full coverage without the cakey feel foundation may give you. Instead of applying your foundation as your base, consider using your lightweight concealer instead. Here's how to do it.
Pick the right product
Not all concealers are created the same. In fact, picking the right concealer for your skin is the most important step to ensure you don't end up feeling just as heavy as you did with your foundation. Concealer can also be tricky when it comes to finding the right color — while foundation is often an exact match to your skin tone, concealer is a bit different. Beauty Blender recommends finding two different shades, one that matches your skin tone and one that is a bit lighter than what you would normally get. The one that matches your skin should be used for covering blemishes or any redness or impurities on the skin and the lighter shade should be used to cover dark circles under the eyes or simply give the eyes a bit of a glow.
Beyond the color, you also want to find a good product. There are a ton of concealers out there, but if you are looking to ditch your foundation, you likely want to find something more lightweight. We love the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer (under $10) and the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer.
Use it wisely
If you are a regular foundation user, you may be used to spreading it all over your face, either with a brush or a beauty blender. When switching to concealer, you'll want to change this method a bit. According to Natalie Soto, global makeup artist and educator for Jane Iredale cosmetics, if you do want to use concealer as full-coverage, you want to make sure you apply it with a damp blender or sponge, rather than a brush or your fingers, via Style Caster. You also want to make sure you are using a tapping method to blend the concealer into the skin. Rubbing or doing circular motions may make your concealer look uneven and heavy.
When applying your concealer, start by focusing on the area you want to cover, like a pimple or red spots on the skin. You can blend out from there to get more full coverage without overdoing it. If you need full coverage (for example, you have redness all over your face), mix your concealer with your moisturizer or primer. This allows your skin to look makeup-free while still having the right amount of coverage you desire.
Blend it well and use a finishing spray
Applying the concealer can be tricky — according to Beauty Blender, you want to start with your lighter concealer, applying it to your eyes, cheekbones, chin, bridge of your nose, and cupids bow before spot treating with the darker concealer. But, the application is only the first step. Once you have your concealer dotted on your face, you'll want to let it marinate to get the most out of the product and then start to blend.
The right blending technique is ideal for getting full coverage without the cakey foundation look you are trying to avoid. Use your beauty blender or sponge on the darker concealer first before moving to your lighter concealer (be sure to rinse your sponge between steps) and be sure to blend each section of your skin. Once it all feels blended, finish the look with a setting spray like the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Dewy Long-Lasting Setting Spray and viola! You have successfully swapped out your foundation for something much more lightweight and natural.