Like It Or Not, Y2K's Frosted Eyeshadow Look Is Back In A Big Way

In fashion, we see the same looks recycled over and over, bringing back past styles. Recently, one of the biggest returns in fashion is the '90s and early 2000s. Slip dresses, graphic tees, and ripped jeans are just some of the Y2K staple pieces your wardrobe needs. Then, of course, there are the more eccentric comebacks such as the glittery butterfly hair clips and fuzzy everything. The world of beauty is following suit with trends to match rather than clash with this '90s and early 2000s return.

Beauty in the '90s and early 2000s was wildly outrageous, and looking back you either love it or hate it. From standout lip liner and bold blue eyes to sticky lip gloss, Y2K beauty was always vibrant and fun. One of the best Y2K beauty trends seems to be back and hotter than ever: Frosted eyeshadow has hit the scene again in every color imaginable.

Frosted eyeshadow, if you aren't familiar, is a look that typically uses cooler, icier shades of blue, lilac, pink, silver, and green all the way up to the eyebrow, creating a gradient sort of look. Stars such as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera all dazzled us with this frosty look between 1997 and 2005, and chances are they'll be rocking it again if they aren't already.