If You Wear Glasses, A Smokey Eye Probably Isn't For You - Here's Why

When it comes to eye makeup, there's nothing quite like a smokey eye. However, if you have glasses, there are a few reasons to avoid sporting this classic look.

This trendy-yet-vintage application looks good on virtually anyone for several reasons. A smokey eye can complement every eye shape. It can also be worn at every age. A smokey eye can be customized too, you can do a light version with barely there cat-eye, or no cat-eye at all for daywear, or you can go full-on dramatic with long and dark cat-eye for nighttime events.

For those who wear glasses, eye makeup can require an extra layer of thought. You must not only consider how makeup will appear without your glasses, but also how it will look from underneath the frames. A smokey eye can pose a bit of a challenge from behind lenses, but before you toss away your glasses and opt for contacts, there are some things you should know.