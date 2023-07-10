Here's What Happened To Dermovia After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank," the reality show that offers entrepreneurs a chance to pitch to investors (known as "Sharks"), has helped launch several buzzed-about beauty products — ever heard of Glow Recipe and its fruity skincare product that went viral on TikTok? Or how about the super popular Sleep Styler?

Dermovia set out to become another big-name beauty brand when it appeared on a Season 9 episode of "Shark Tank." According to its website, the company was first launched in 2014, founded by Anita Sun and Mariella Scott. The women aimed to popularize a new take on the classic beautifying face mask. As Sun and Scott explained during Dermovia's "Shark Tank" pitch, their goal was to create a mask that wasn't slimy and that didn't slip off the face or into the eyes. This spawned their Lace Your Face mask design, made of a lacy cotton fabric and complete with ear hooks to keep it in place. The mask comes already saturated in skin-friendly serums, similar to many other sheet face masks on the market.

The Dermovia founders requested $350,000 from the Sharks in exchange for 10% equity in the business. Even though they weren't able to secure their proposed deal, they've still managed to find success after their "Shark Tank" feature.