What We Know About Martina Navratilova's Marriage To Julia Lemigova

Czech-American tennis icon Martina Navratilova and former Miss USSR and Miss Universe runner-up Julia Lemigova have been separately making history in their respective careers for decades. Together, though, they've packed an impressive punch as a devoted and dynamic power couple since 2008.

While the duo certainly isn't strangers to the public eye, their fame reached new levels when Julia Lemigova and her wife joined the "Real Housewives of Miami" in 2021, marking the franchise's first inclusion of same-sex marriage since its founding in 2006.

Representing the LGBTQ+ community on "RHOM" is no short order, but as Lemigova put it in an exclusive interview with The List, she was excited to show the world that their family is like any other — gay or straight. Still, the groundbreaking nature of this record-setting couple does set them apart from the rest, if only historically. Here's everything we know about Navratilova and Lemigova's marriage.