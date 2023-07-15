Kody Brown Once Compared Ex-Wives Janelle And Christine To Dogs (And Sister Wives Fans Were Livid)

Kody Brown, star of TLC's "Sister Wives," began the show with three wives, and viewers watched as he courted and married his fourth and final wife, Robyn, in the first season. The series documented how the family adjusted to welcoming another wife and more children into the mix.

Yet by the end of Season 17, only Robyn remained, as Christine, Janelle, and Meri had left Kody. Though viewers were privy to his increasingly erratic and hostile behavior as he down-spiraled as his wives left him, fans have recalled the ways Kody was condescending and hurtful over the years. One particular time was when he seemed to compared Janelle and Christine to panting dogs.

This isn't the first time Kody has angered fans. Viewers were furious when Kody forgot his son's birthday, and were upset by Kody's infamous meltdown when he said Christine's leaving him was like a "knife in the kidneys." The comment left a bad taste in viewers' mouths since his negligence once led to their daughter almost dying from kidney failure. Add the dog comparison to a long list of Kody's off-color remarks that have landed him in hot water.