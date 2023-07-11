The Best Fashion Finds To Shop During Prime Day 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime Day is upon us, and if you love shopping, this is probably a holiday of sorts for you. From July 11 to 12, the annual deal event will, as always, offer amazing discounts and a huge array of products to choose from. The sale is open to Amazon Prime members, so if you'd like to get in on the deals, now's the time to become one. When you join Prime, you'll get a 30-day free trial to see if the offer works for you, and you can cancel without a fee before the trial period ends.
From popular tech to camping gear, Prime Day has it all — including a massive fashion selection. In case you've been wanting to freshen up your wardrobe, Prime Day's fashion pieces will see discounts up to 50% (or more). If you're looking for a new dress, sneakers, or accessories, make sure to tap into these stylish finds for pieces you'll love and prices you'll love even more.
Amp up the quiet luxury aesthetic with Norma Kamali dresses
The 'quiet luxury' trend is in full swing this summer season, and Prime Day deals can help you stay on top of the look without breaking the bank. To update your quiet luxury wardrobe, make sure to get the Norma Kamali fishtail gown in black, which was originally $265 and is now as low as $213. The silhouette of the strapless style is simple but effective, and the fishtail bottom elevates the dress from basic to chic. For a shorter option, the black Diana dress by Norma Kamali ticks all the stealth wealth boxes and is easily styled. Its starting price was $215 and at 20% off, it is now priced at $172.
Bigger bags are in and DKNY has styles for under $75
For those who prefer trendy over practical when it comes to bags, we have some good news. Micro bags are out — it's time to be able to carry something other than a credit card and lipstick in our purses. Trendsetters will want to check out Frye's hobo bag in carbon that's marked down 22%, from $388 to $305, as it's just the right size for an everyday bag. DKNY's Presley shoulder bag in black/gold, on the other hand, is a medium-sized option for those who are not ready to fully commit to a big style, and it's affordably priced at under $85.10, which is a whopping 57% less than the original $198.
Channel tenniscore with Lacoste
There's no better time to hop on the tenniscore trend than when the weather is warm. (Perfect timing.) To channel tennis vibes, snag this sleeveless polo shirt in white that's marked down up to 47% from the starting $50, making it as low as $27. It's sleek and chic, but it also has built-in moisture-wicking technology and airflux ventilation thanks to its mesh fabric. To finish off the preppy look, go for the Lacoste tennis skirt in white that was originally priced at $90 and can now be copped for up to $25 less, making it available at $75. Just don't be surprised if somebody asks you which tennis player is your favorite.
Keep your purse practical with a Karl Lagerfeld belt bag
A new bag is never a bad idea, and Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to freshen up your purse selection. For looks and function, grab the Karl Lagerfeld belt bag in black for under $59 and pair it with casual fits for perfect on-the-go looks. Its original price was $98, which means you'll save 40%. This Kate Spade crossbody bag in the color warm gingerbread is another practical option, going for just over $100, which is a 65% difference from its starting price of $299.
Prada sunglasses are a steal at more than 50% off
Sunglasses are always a pleasure to get at a discount, so make sure to look out for these black Ray-Ban rectangular sunglasses that are 50% off of $141, making them $70.50 on the dot — they'll last for years. These stylish Prada oversized sunglasses in black can be bought for $131.06, which is 53% off the original $280. If you like designer sunglasses, take a peek at these Michael Kors brown tortoise sunglasses going for $48.54, which is a steal at 51% off the starting $99. Wraparound sunglasses are back, and in case you'd like to hop on the trend, this $9.59 futuristic pair in silver is a chic choice that will elevate any outfit and is 47% lower than the initial price point of $18.
A Calvin Klein bikini will make any beach day perfect
Prime Day 2023 takes place in the middle of summer, so it's only right to get some beachwear pieces. If you're a bikini gal, this Calvin Klein two-piece set in lapis blue is marked down up to 50%, taking it from $50 to as low as $25. The indigo bikini will pair beautifully with this crochet cover-up in white that's $26.99, discounted 35%. For one-piece aficionados, the Speedo one-piece swimsuit in black is perfect for a sporty day on the beach and can be copped for under $25, down from its initial $40.
Shop BCBGMAXAZRIA for up to 45% off
Dresses are the perfect clothing item; you throw one on, and you're basically good to go for any event. During Prime Day deals, watch out for the elevated basics, such as this bodycon dress with spaghetti straps that's under $20 and will have everyone doing a double take — just like you will, as it's 50% off the original $40. If you'd like something shorter, go for the BCBGMAXAZRIA asymmetrical off-white mini dress that's discounted up to 45%, from $269 to as low as $164, and hop on the disproportional clothing trend that's about to take over.
Get gym-ready with Alo Yoga
Working out can be a challenge, but with the right athletic wear pieces, you'll be motivated to move around in no time. This Prime Day, keep an eye on these Alo Yoga leggings in teal, with the price tag starting at 35% off. Instead of the original $98, you only need to set aside $64 for the colorful pair. Buyers love them, as they are machine washable, comfortable, and cute. To round off your athletic wear look, pair them with the Alo Yoga black sports bra that's going for $46 instead of the starting $58. With a pop of color and a supportive top, going to the gym will be a piece of cake.
Classic New Balance sneakers are a must-buy
Chunky sneakers are a trend of the past, so Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to switch out your platforms for a chicer style. For a sportier vibe, go for the New Balance 997H V1 sneaker in navy, but be careful, as you might not want to take them off considering how comfortable they are. Get them for as low as $63 rather than going full price at $90. Another trendy pair to look out for are the Reebok classic nylon sneakers — their initial price point was $65, and with a markdown of almost 34%, you can get them starting at $43.
Evoke flower power with Robert Lee Morris earrings
With floral accessories coming back onto the fashion scene, not getting some during this year's Prime Day would be a mistake. These flower barrettes in white come in a pack of two, can be clipped onto hair, bags, and shoes, and are 36% off the starting price of $6.69, making them just over $4. For embellishing clothing, go for these $4 colorful flower brooches that are marked up to 18% down from $4.85. Jewelry is going floral, too, so look out for this trendy flower choker that's priced under $4, which is 46% off the original $6.63. These eye-catching, gold-tone earrings by Robert Lee Morris are 47% off the initial $45 price point, which means you can have them for just under $24.