Days Of Our Lives Tortured Triangles: Jennifer, Jack, And Eve

Love triangles are a huge part of any soap opera, and that is especially true for "Days of Our Lives." Throughout the years, fans have watched some epic and heartbreaking love triangles unfold in Salem, and nearly every character has been a part of one. However, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) has been in several throughout the years. When Jack first came to Salem, he fell hard for Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), whom he married. However, Kayla was in love with Jack's brother, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). The situation turned dark and ended with assault. However, they all moved on, and Jack went on to find himself falling in love with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves/Cady McClain). Jack and Jennifer have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years, which has included addiction issues, child loss, infidelity, medical emergencies, and presumed death.

Jack and Jennifer have also been involved in love triangles together, like when Jennifer married Frankie Brady when Jack was presumed dead or when she fell in love with Dr. Daniel Jonas before ultimately reconciling with Jack. However, one of the couple's most famous love triangles included one of Jennifer's old enemies, Eve Donovan (Charlotte Ross/Kassie DePaiva). Jennifer and Eve are no strangers to love triangles, as they both once battled over Frankie. However, they also went toe-to-toe for Jack's affection as well.