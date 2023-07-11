Days Icons Susan Seaforth Hayes And Suzanne Rogers Celebrate Turning 80 Together

Two icons from the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" recently celebrated their 80th birthdays together. Susan Seaforth Hayes took to Twitter to share a photo of her and Suzanne Rogers with slices of birthday cake. Rogers was born July 9, 1943, and Hayes was born July 11 that same year.

In Hayes' tweet, she mentioned their birthday celebrations and how Rogers is celebrating 50 years since her debut on "Days of Our Lives" in 1973. Hayes tweeted, "Legacy icons of #Days! Suzanne and I have celebrated our July birthdays together for 50 years! And this week Suzanne becomes a golden girl of Salem!" Hayes included a heart emoji and an hourglass emoji, since an hourglass is a common symbol for the soap opera, and added a final congratulations to both Rogers and herself.

Commenters on the tweet provided birthday wishes to both actors. One of the fans has been watching the show almost as long as Rogers has been on it. They said, "Love you both so much as actors and the characters you play on ["Days"], been watching over 40 years and still watching. Congratulations!"