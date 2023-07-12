Slicked-Back Ponytails Look Amazing, But They May Cause Major Hair Damage

Getting the perfectly coiffed ponytail that has no stray hairs or loose ends hanging out is what dreams are made of, especially for ponytail lovers. However, it can be a nightmare for your hair.

Long hairstyles don't have to be high maintenance, after all, there are many benefits of putting your hair up and heading out of the house. For starters, it can quickly mask a bad hair day due to bad weather or when you're overdue for a washing. From a purely practical standpoint, getting your hair off of your shoulders and neck is a godsend when it's hot and sticky or if you're playing sports, at the gym, cleaning, or bending down while doing an activity. These types of ponytails are usually assembled quickly and usually not too tight, so they likely don't pose a problem for your hair.

However, the super tight, slicked-back ponytail that is more of a fashion statement is what can damage hair. Here's why you may want to rethink doing this neat style a little too often.