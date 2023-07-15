Why Julia Roberts Once Wore A Dress Covered In George Clooney's Face

Despite being internationally loved superstars, George Clooney and Julia Roberts have proven throughout their longtime friendship that no matter how grandiose your outer persona might become, it's important never to take yourself too seriously. Roberts demonstrated this idea beautifully at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors as she introduced her long-time pal and honoree, Clooney, in a custom gown that paid tribute to the "Michael Clayton" star.

Clooney and Roberts were both Hollywood royalty by the time they worked together on "Ocean's Eleven" in 2000, though that was the first time they really met. And while each could boast a larger-than-life career, no clashing egos were involved. As Roberts explained to Jimmy Kimmel in early 2023, the two instantly hit it off, and she knew right away that Clooney was a forever friend (via YouTube). "We became, like, instant friends," Roberts said. "There some people (like Clooney) who you go, 'Okay, I'm going to know this person to the end of time.'"

When the time came to honor Clooney and his decades-long career at the Kennedy Center, Roberts was an easy choice for the introduction for the stoic ceremony. But with a friendship rooted in mutual respect and a willingness to be a little goofy, she had to slip in a joke or two — both literally and figuratively.