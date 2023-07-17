Kate Middleton And Ivanka Trump Have Similar Taste And These Twinning Moments Prove It
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we can't help but wonder whose style trumps whose when it comes to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and former First Daughter Ivanka Trump. These two beauties may live on opposite sides of the pond, but they seem to frequent the same designers, often showing up to different events in similar or identical looks. This is not entirely surprising since, according to Daily Mail, both women are loyal to their favorite labels. What is interesting, though, is that these undeniable influencers have each undergone style transformations that have brought them closer to common ground.
In the past, the princess was accused of erring on the more conservative side of fashion. That changed when Natasha Archer, Catherine's former personal assistant, was appointed to the role of her personal stylist. A source close to the princess reportedly told Vanity Fair that Archer "has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."
As for Trump, the former model who once founded her own clothing brand knows a thing or two about how to dress to impress. Still, even a fashion icon needs a helping hand every now and then. After relocating to Washington D.C., Trump tapped well-known celeb stylist Cat Williams to help her create the sleek, sophisticated style for which she has become known.
Spot-on fashion
Princess Catherine and Ivanka Trump's fashion sense were spot on when they both stepped out in an Alessandra Rich blue dress printed with white polka dots. Although conservative in its ankle-grazing length, crisp white collar and cuffs, and buttoned-up bodice, the retro pattern and color take it from frumpy to fun and fabulous.
Catherine immortalized the dotted dress in an official family portrait taken for King Charles's 70th birthday in fall 2018. Apparently, she loved the look so much she stepped out in it again less than a year later to view the D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibition at Bletchley Park. True to form, the princess kept the rest of her look simple and understated, while Ivanka Trump added a wide, white belt when she wore the same dress to a workforce development roundtable in Iowa in summer 2018.
For those of you keeping score at home, yes, the former first daughter debuted the dress first. However, Catherine is known for being a long-time fan of the brand with a penchant for polka dots and hidden "naughty" details. The proof is in the pictures. Catherine has been photographed multiple times over the years in Rich's creations, much to the delight of the designer, who told Marie Claire, "The Duchess of Cambridge is such a style icon, I can't ever say I'm not thrilled she likes my clothes."
Chic and simple
Ivanka Trump and Princess Catherine both looked elegant and stunning in a white, sleeveless A-line dress with black piping designed by Emilia Wickstead. The princess is known to be a fan of the designer's elegant styles and typically colorful palettes. According to Harper's Bazaar, Catherine owns several of Wickstead's creations, inspiring the London-based designer to name one of her styles "The Kate" due to the princess owning it in three different colors.
Catherine chose the black and white Wickstead dress to cheer on Prince William as he played in a charity polo match. In keeping with the casual theme of the day, she paired the dress with chic tortoiseshell sunglasses by Finlay & Co, matching brown hoop earrings, and Camilla Elphick flats. Trump, who wore the dress to a speaking engagement, put her own spin on the look with the additions of a white belt, a black bag, and black heels. Both looks showcase the versatility of this beautiful dress that can go from sporty to serious with ease. Perhaps that's why it retails for over $2,300.
Green goddesses
They may be relatively new to some of their public roles and responsibilities, but the only thing green about Ivanka Trump and Princess Catherine lies in their wardrobes. The two share a love of the verdant color and have been spotted wearing it for both daytime duties and evening engagements. From mint to olive, green ensembles have long been a part of Catherine and Trump's wardrobes. As pictured, both rocked very similar silhouettes in the same greenish-blue hue, with Catherine donning the style first in October 2019 and Trump following suit in February 2021.
The women also once twinned in an identical forest green dress from the brand Beulah London, proving they love more than just the color — they also love a good cause. Beulah London is a female-owned company that defines itself as "an ethical luxury womenswear brand with a social mandate: to empower vulnerable women through the business of fashion." The Princess of Wales is known for her patronage of causes that support women, so it is no surprise to see her stepping out in a brand that supports her royal values.
All that glitters
When Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped onto the red carpet at the premiere of the James Bond film "No Time to Die," she dazzled the crowd in a gold sequined caped gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham. The gown was designed by Packham as part of a collaboration between the designer and the filmmakers in honor of the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond movies, according to People. Catherine's gown was inspired by "Goldfinger" and is one of her most iconic royal fashion moments.
Ivanka Trump must've been paying attention, as she later donned the same gown to her daughter Arabella's recent bat mitzvah. Trump's version was a light turquoise color but featured the same cape and plunging neckline as Catherine's glittering gold original. Whereas Catherine styled her long locks in an elegant updo, showing off statement earrings, Trump opted to leave her blonde locks loose and kept her accessories and makeup minimal. The former first daughter shared family photos from the event on her Instagram, where she expressed her pride and gratitude for her family in loving sentiments.
Power players in power suits
Red is a power color, and both Ivanka Trump and Princess Catherine are powerful women who exude confidence from head to toe — especially when wearing showstopping, cherry-red pantsuits. In January 2023, Catherine debuted a sexy and sophisticated Alexander McQueen suit at a pre-launch event for her "Shaping Us" initiative, a project that focuses on the importance of early childhood development. The princess kept the look clean and monochromatic with red Gianvito Rossi pumps, matching Miu Miu clutch, and Chalk earrings inspired by the Royal Opera House. Catherine, who is known for wearing her favorite outfits more than once, rocked the same look a few months later at the Coronation Concert to celebrate King Charles III.
In 2018, Trump went with a more casual yet equally attention-grabbing approach to the look as she boarded Air Force One for Tampa Florida in a stunning Sandro suit. Rather than borrow from the boys, Trump's suit took a decidedly feminine turn with ankle-length pants and sky-high red heels. Both women look reddy to take on the world.
Sunny side up
While on a royal tour in Germany with her husband, Prince William, Princess Catherine looked chipper and cheerful in a sunny yellow lace dress by Jenny Packham. According to Good Housekeeping, the dress was custom-made. Catherine let the dress do the talking by keeping the rest of her accessories neutral, with a wedge heel and her hair in her signature loose, wavy style as she visited the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg.
By comparison, Trump took a bolder approach as she planned for a day filled with two appearances with very opposite demographics. The former first daughter paired a similar, floral sleeveless dress with shades of blue, including turquoise jewelry, and pumps in Tiffany blue. A photo in her Instagram feed features a smiling Trump wearing the floral design as she met with Federal Councillor Schneider-Ammann, before attending the livelier FIRST Global Challenge, a STEM competition for high schoolers.
Peplum for the win
While in the United Kingdom, Ivanka Trump took cues from her royal hosts by selecting a white suit very similar to an Alexander McQueen number worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2017. Trump's suit wasn't a McQueen creation, but it was designed by one of Catherine's favorites, Alessandra Rich. While attending a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2019, Trump stepped out on the balcony looking regal in the midi-length pleated skirt and belted peplum jacket.
Although the designer isn't exclusive to the princess, she one of her well-known go-tos. British Vogue goes so far as to call her "the designer of choice for the royals," with not only Catherine but Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie among her devoted fans. It may not be an accident that the designer attracts royals. According to the magazine, Rich has been a "royal-watcher," turning out collections heavily influenced by Princesses Margaret and Diana. Trump's decision to select an Alessandra Rich design for her U.K. engagement shows that the American "princess" has done her homework.