Kate Middleton And Ivanka Trump Have Similar Taste And These Twinning Moments Prove It

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we can't help but wonder whose style trumps whose when it comes to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and former First Daughter Ivanka Trump. These two beauties may live on opposite sides of the pond, but they seem to frequent the same designers, often showing up to different events in similar or identical looks. This is not entirely surprising since, according to Daily Mail, both women are loyal to their favorite labels. What is interesting, though, is that these undeniable influencers have each undergone style transformations that have brought them closer to common ground.

In the past, the princess was accused of erring on the more conservative side of fashion. That changed when Natasha Archer, Catherine's former personal assistant, was appointed to the role of her personal stylist. A source close to the princess reportedly told Vanity Fair that Archer "has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

As for Trump, the former model who once founded her own clothing brand knows a thing or two about how to dress to impress. Still, even a fashion icon needs a helping hand every now and then. After relocating to Washington D.C., Trump tapped well-known celeb stylist Cat Williams to help her create the sleek, sophisticated style for which she has become known.