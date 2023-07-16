How Kody Brown Tried To Trick Christine Into A Formal Custody Agreement

When Kody Brown realized that his wife Christine intended to leave him, he tried his best to make it harder for her to do so. Fans of "Sister Wives" remember his demonstrative "knife in the kidneys" outburst in which he claimed he tried so hard to love Christine before making a grand exit from her back porch where all the wives were seated to discuss her departure. Yet that wasn't the only last-ditch tactic he tried to elicit guilt and fear. He went as far as to blatantly lie about state custody laws in order to scare Christine.

A big part of Christine's decision to leave Kody revolved around his decision not to accompany their daughter Ysabel to have major surgery miles away in another state. She stopped respecting him when he broke their daughter's heart. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," she said (via Insider). "I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn't really have a partnership."

Christine shared that she also felt degraded when he refused to have an intimate marriage with her as a punishment for her so-called bad behavior. By the time she was ready to leave, her decision was set in stone and she tried to work out custody with Kody, who attempted to intimidate her yet again.