Prince Harry Reportedly Wants A Truce With The Royal Family (Against Meghan's Wishes)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been going through some big transitions lately. Although the couple's deal with Spotify ended in June, they're still going strong in their agreement with Netflix, pivoting to content that's refreshingly royals-free. Even so, some sources believe Harry is wrestling with financial concerns. While the end of the Spotify deal likely isn't a $20 million failure, the Sussexes are living in a rather competitive neighborhood. "It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people," author Tina Brown told The Telegraph. "In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have."

Sources also indicate the duke is second-guessing his choice to leave the royal fold. "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles," one source informed In Touch. This insider reported William, Prince of Wales, was astonished by his brother's revelation and noncommittal about making a decision.

Meghan reportedly was also surprised and angry at Harry's suggestion. On one hand, Meghan admitted to The Cut in 2022, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive." However, she also noted at that same time, "... it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."