Prince Harry Reportedly Wants A Truce With The Royal Family (Against Meghan's Wishes)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been going through some big transitions lately. Although the couple's deal with Spotify ended in June, they're still going strong in their agreement with Netflix, pivoting to content that's refreshingly royals-free. Even so, some sources believe Harry is wrestling with financial concerns. While the end of the Spotify deal likely isn't a $20 million failure, the Sussexes are living in a rather competitive neighborhood. "It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people," author Tina Brown told The Telegraph. "In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have."
Sources also indicate the duke is second-guessing his choice to leave the royal fold. "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles," one source informed In Touch. This insider reported William, Prince of Wales, was astonished by his brother's revelation and noncommittal about making a decision.
Meghan reportedly was also surprised and angry at Harry's suggestion. On one hand, Meghan admitted to The Cut in 2022, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive." However, she also noted at that same time, "... it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."
King Charles may be the logical starting point for a royal truce
Although William, Prince of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex might not be thrilled at the prospect of a royal reunion, Prince Harry may find success if he starts the process with King Charles. "Harry needs a Plan B," a source explained to In Touch. This individual feels confident that eventually, Harry will be able to go back to the U.K. as a working royal if he desires. "Even in light of everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?" Prior to the king's coronation, Harry and Charles were reportedly holding "peace talks" on the phone. Even so, some note wariness on the monarch's part. "There's no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end," a source told Us Weekly.
One thing that could bridge the rift is the prospect of more time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "Charles is a doting grandpa," author Christopher Andersen informed Fox News. "I have no doubt that apart from all the acrimony it pains him to be separated from two of his five grandchildren." While the monarch didn't celebrate Lilibet's birthday publicly, Charles did gift her a special playhouse with a thoughtful message. Likewise, any reconciliation talks between Harry and his father will likely take place in private. As one former palace aide divulged to The Telegraph, the Sussexes "are incredibly sensitive about briefing to the media."