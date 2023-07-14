Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Still Mourns His Parents' Deaths

It's widely known that Prince Andrew had a close bond with Queen Elizabeth, with the Duke of York possibly being the monarch's favorite of her four children. In addition, Andrew also had a tight relationship with his father, Prince Philip. During Andrew's childhood, Philip saw a lot of similarities between himself and Andrew, both visually and in their personalities. After Prince Philip and the queen died within a year and a half of one another, Andrew was suddenly grieving the loss of both his parents.

During an episode of her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, touched on how her ex-husband is doing. Fergie, who has been recuperating at Royal Lodge after her recent breast cancer surgery, is now permitted to walk her dogs, and she and Andrew were following in Elizabeth's footsteps by walking the late queen's corgis through the woods in Windsor. "It was very moving actually," Fergie recalled, per Mirror. "At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad. He said it's lonely. He thinks about it a lot." The duchess also noted that grieving can be a turbulent process. "It comes up in tidal waves, then it goes away again, and you cry and you're sad, and then you just keep going and the next day it's OK, or the next minute," she observed, per The Telegraph.