The Royal Family Celebrates Queen Camilla As She Turns 76

On July 17, 2023, Queen Camilla celebrated her 76th birthday, her first as queen. The Royal Family tweeted "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!" and included a beaming photo of Camilla in a blue blouse and stylish trench coat. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a birthday greeting for Camilla along with a recent photo of the queen sitting in the stands at Wimbledon.

Westminster Abbey marked the special occasion by posting a photo of the newly crowned queen during King Charles' May 6 coronation. In addition, the historic abbey also commemorated Camilla's birthday with musical fanfare by ringing its 10 bells. Currently, Camilla, Charles, William, and Kate are the four royals whose birthday is celebrated in this way. Prior to 2020, this list included 12 royals (among them William and Kate's three children), but things have been scaled back due to financial constraints at the abbey.

Camilla also received a musical tribute from the Band of the Irish Guards, who played "Happy Birthday," at Buckingham Palace. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery honored the queen with a bang when they fired a 41-gun salute in front of crowds in London's Green Park. Fanfare aside, Camilla plans to celebrate her special day privately this year. She typically doesn't make a big deal of her birthday. "I let them come and go. I mean I'd be very happy to turn back the clock," Camilla joked to British Vogue last year.