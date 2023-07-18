Gwendlyn's Public Wedding Album Is Missing Dad Kody (Some Say It's What He Deserves)

Gwendlyn Brown married her longtime girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, on July 15, and no sooner than they said their "I dos" did the family start sharing adorable photos on social media. "Sister Wives" fans were delighted seeing the happy photos but also were looking to see if Kody Brown attended his daughter's wedding.

Kody's relationship with his children has been strained, particularly since many of the older children have spoken out about how they feel about him as a father and how he treated their mothers. Gwendlyn has said she feels that her dad is manipulative on her YouTube channel and says she believes Kody changed now because when they were young children, they didn't have opinions and were compliant. Compliance played a part in Kody wanting his sons Gabe and Garrison thrown out of their mom Janelle's house during the COVID pandemic when he didn't feel they were following his rules correctly. It was the infamous scene where Kody said to Janelle, "They are adults, bye, bye" while he mockingly swept his hands to one side (via ET).

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Gwendlyn said that both Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn, were invited, but no one knew if they would show up. "We've kind of been like, shunned," said Gwendlyn (via In Touch Weekly). "I don't think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come."