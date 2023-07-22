The Recurring Bit The Friends Cast Would Do When A Joke Flopped While Filming

A few flop jokes here and there are to be expected on a long-running comedy series — after all, comedy can be highly subjective, and they can't all be zingers, right? Nonetheless, if you were on the cast of "Friends," you might've been asked to participate in a (lovingly) teasing ritual if your attempt to make the live audience laugh fell flat.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, shared memories of her time on the 10-season sitcom during her acceptance speech for the Artist Inspiration Award at the 2019 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards. Onstage with co-stars and friends Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), the crowd was transported back to apartment #20 as they strolled down memory lane.

One such memory was a bit that would've only occurred off-screen, making it all the more special to get to peek into the real-life friendships they created while on set.