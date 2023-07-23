Blue Ivy Played A Major Role In Beyoncé's Mom Getting Remarried

Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of mega-star power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is no stranger to making influential waves of her own. Not only has Blue Ivy become a featured performer on Mama Bey's World Renaissance Tour, but she's also credited for her grandmother remarrying. That's a pretty powerful resumé to boast before even entering your teens.

Beyoncé's parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, married in 1980, shortly after meeting in Houston, Texas. One year later, they welcomed baby Beyoncé into the world, followed by her younger sister, Solange, in 1986. The couple remained married for 30 years before splitting amicably in 2011, releasing a statement that said they would continue to be friends, co-parents, and colleagues.

Both Mathew and Tina remarried in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and seem to be enjoying life as a blended family with their new partners. And as it turns out, Blue Ivy played a notable role in Tina's second marriage — something even Beyoncé's biggest fans might not know about her mom.