Blue Ivy Played A Major Role In Beyoncé's Mom Getting Remarried
Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of mega-star power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is no stranger to making influential waves of her own. Not only has Blue Ivy become a featured performer on Mama Bey's World Renaissance Tour, but she's also credited for her grandmother remarrying. That's a pretty powerful resumé to boast before even entering your teens.
Beyoncé's parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, married in 1980, shortly after meeting in Houston, Texas. One year later, they welcomed baby Beyoncé into the world, followed by her younger sister, Solange, in 1986. The couple remained married for 30 years before splitting amicably in 2011, releasing a statement that said they would continue to be friends, co-parents, and colleagues.
Both Mathew and Tina remarried in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and seem to be enjoying life as a blended family with their new partners. And as it turns out, Blue Ivy played a notable role in Tina's second marriage — something even Beyoncé's biggest fans might not know about her mom.
Blue Ivy was playing wedding planner as a toddler
Tina Knowles-Lawson told People that her granddaughter Blue Ivy was the one that pushed Tina's relationship with "Poltergeist" actor Richard Lawson to the next level. Helping your grandma get married is one thing, but even more astounding is the fact that Blue was only three years old at the time.
"We went on a boat with Beyoncé and Jay-Z for her birthday, and when we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, 'Oh, y'all look beautiful. When are y'all getting married?' Richard said, 'Oh, Blue, soon. Do you approve?' And she said yes. That's the first time we talked seriously about getting married," Tina recounted.
Following Blue's impromptu blessing, the couple married in a gorgeous yacht wedding in Newport Beach, California, in 2015. The bride and groom were clad in all-white, and with the sun setting behind them on the water, it's hard to imagine a more beautiful wedding for a three-decade friendship-turned-love story.
Tina and Richard were friends long before marrying
Her granddaughter might've gotten the ball rolling regarding nuptials, but Tina knew her second husband for decades before they married. In a touching Instagram post, Lawson recalled meeting Tina for the first time through his late sister, Gwen. And while Lawson said he was attracted to Tina from their first introduction, she was still married to Mathew and pregnant with Beyoncé at the time.
"So, my incredible attraction for you then could only live in my fantasy," Lawson wrote. "As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother. It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait."
Still, Blue Ivy's to-the-point question can't be downplayed, and that's not the only thing Blue has helped her grandma with, either. As Tina revealed in an interview with Tamron Hall, Blue Ivy even coached Tina for her role in the Lifetime movie "Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story," helping her nail her lines ahead of filming. And as the second-youngest Grammy winner and youngest MTV Video Music Award recipient, Blue Ivy will no doubt continue to blaze trails as she grows up, and we can't wait to see it.