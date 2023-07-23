All The Times The Bold And The Beautiful's Liam Cheated On Hope

All of Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) fears were realized in July 2023 during a trip to Rome, Italy, on "The Bold and the Beautiful." For months, he was adamant that his wife, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and her colleague Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were spending too much time together, but his concerns were played off. Hope was adamant there was nothing to worry about between her and Thomas, but she gave in to her darkest desires in Italy. Hope and Thomas shared a passionate kiss, and Liam was there to witness the entire thing.

While Liam's concerns were indeed valid, this is the first time Hope has strayed in their marriage. Of all the years Liam and Hope have shared, she's been rather innocent and protective of their vows. Liam, on the other hand, cannot say the same. With an extensive track record of infidelity, he doesn't have much of an argument.

Liam is the king of not only waffling between two women but also sampling the romantic delights of others he chooses. His outrage toward Hope is downright comical with his own sordid past of stepping out on his marriage. In fact, very early in their relationship in 2010, Liam kissed a different blonde, Amber Moore (Adrienne Franz), setting the tone for the next decade. After Amber, Liam cheated on Hope, knowingly or not, with several women in her orbit.