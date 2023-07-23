The Disney Princess That Inspired Halle Bailey In Her Little Mermaid Role

When Halle Bailey was cast as the titular role of Ariel in the 2023 remake of "The Little Mermaid," she made history as only the second Black woman to play an iconic Disney princess in a live-action remake. And according to Bailey, she was only able to become part of that world thanks to the groundbreaking work of the pioneering women who came before her, per the New York Times.

Of course, if you were to ask the creators of the movie, they would say that they knew Halle Bailey was the right Ariel from the very beginning. In a press conference for the film, producer John DeLuca recalled having Bailey perform Ariel's iconic ballad, "Part of Your World," at her first audition — a performance that moved director Rob Marshall to tears.

The Grammy Award nominee's undeniable talent might have landed her the role as this classic Disney royalty, but as far as Bailey is concerned, she had her own set of princess role models to thank.