How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Prepared For The Perfect Home Birth
Autumn Reeser, "The O.C." alum and star of "The Wedding Veil" trilogy on Hallmark, is mom to two adorable sons, Finneus "Finn" James, and Dashiell "Dash" Ford. Never shy about being in front of the camera, the Hallmark celeb posted plenty of photos of her second pregnancy on her former website, "Move, LifeStyle." She also opened up to PEOPLE about her plans for a home birth for Dash, which she happily had on Nov. 25, 2013, at 2:45 a.m.
At the time, the Los Angeles resident said she was "working with the midwives at Gracefull Birthing," and was "so excited to deliver at home." Because her first labor was uncomplicated and drug-free, according to Reeser, she stated she desired "an equally beautiful experience in the calm of my own home."
The "Entourage" actress also noted that a birthing pool would be set up in her home, a common choice for moms wanting to ease labor without using medications. Speaking about her then-husband, Jesse Warren, Reeser gushed, "Jess is a very hands-on dad and hands-on birth partner, and he's really looking forward to the experience (and meeting our son!) as well."
A few weeks after the interview, Reeser tweeted, "After a swift home birth, Dashiell Ford Warren joined our family at 2:45 a.m. this morning." Though she didn't further detail Dash's birth story, it sounds like she was lucky in labor once again and had the peaceful home birth she was hoping for!
No longer home
The posh Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, is where Autumn Reeser and then-husband Jesse Warren decided to settle after their marriage in 2009. It was the perfect happily ever after to their Hallmark-style meet cute as college students at UCLA. The "Entourage" actor and Warren, who is also in the industry as a writer and director, reportedly purchased their 3,000-square-foot house in 2010 for $1.3 million dollars. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it seemed to be the perfect place for their growing family. So perfect, in fact, that it's where Reeser birthed her second son.
But after Reeser filed for divorce from Warren in 2014, the couple quickly put the house on the market. The listing photos showed a contemporary space with plenty of polished concrete and stainless steel fixtures, plus breathtaking views from nearly every window in the home. Listings showed that the couple's monochromatic abode was offered at $1.69 million. We wonder, do you have to disclose that you birthed a child in the living room to potential buyers?
What's the actor-mom doing now?
Before becoming a Hallmark star, Autumn Reeser appeared on "Entourage," "The O.C.," and in a handful of guest roles. But she truly found her calling in Hallmark movies. Now a leading lady in almost 20 heartstring-tugging flicks, Reeser has achieved fame and steady work. Add in being a solo parent to her two sons, and she has certainly got her hands full.
In an interview with Career Contessa, Reeser admitted, "This week I'm working 16-hour days and only seeing my kids for about 15 minutes a day. But next week, I'll be off this movie and I'll be the one driving them to school, making their lunches, and cooking dinner for them. So I do think I have work-life balance, but I have to look at it through a yearly, not daily, lens." Practical advice for any mom, whether a celebrity or not!
But it's a big shift from where Reeser was in the days of preparing for her home birth, telling People about her pregnancy and impending delivery, "We definitely wanted to expand our family, and after traveling nonstop for work for the majority of the last two years, this pregnancy came at the perfect time for us. I was ready to take a breather and step back to reassess my life and really spend quality time focusing on my family," she had said. We hope whichever phase the Hallmark actress is in now, she is finding the balance and peace she needs.