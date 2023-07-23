How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Prepared For The Perfect Home Birth

Autumn Reeser, "The O.C." alum and star of "The Wedding Veil" trilogy on Hallmark, is mom to two adorable sons, Finneus "Finn" James, and Dashiell "Dash" Ford. Never shy about being in front of the camera, the Hallmark celeb posted plenty of photos of her second pregnancy on her former website, "Move, LifeStyle." She also opened up to PEOPLE about her plans for a home birth for Dash, which she happily had on Nov. 25, 2013, at 2:45 a.m.

At the time, the Los Angeles resident said she was "working with the midwives at Gracefull Birthing," and was "so excited to deliver at home." Because her first labor was uncomplicated and drug-free, according to Reeser, she stated she desired "an equally beautiful experience in the calm of my own home."

The "Entourage" actress also noted that a birthing pool would be set up in her home, a common choice for moms wanting to ease labor without using medications. Speaking about her then-husband, Jesse Warren, Reeser gushed, "Jess is a very hands-on dad and hands-on birth partner, and he's really looking forward to the experience (and meeting our son!) as well."

A few weeks after the interview, Reeser tweeted, "After a swift home birth, Dashiell Ford Warren joined our family at 2:45 a.m. this morning." Though she didn't further detail Dash's birth story, it sounds like she was lucky in labor once again and had the peaceful home birth she was hoping for!