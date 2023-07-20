Inside Audrey And Jeremy Roloff's Relationship

Most know them from the hit reality show "Little People, Big World," and ever since their departure from reality TV, the world has been eager to keep tabs on Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Jeremy stole hearts when he graced people's screens for the first time as a teenager in 2006. Since then, fans have watched him grow up, fall in love, and start a family of his own. While Jeremy and Audrey's departure from the show in 2018 was bittersweet, it allowed them to chase some of their own dreams and embark on their own ventures, and it's been a wild ride so far.

When you scroll through the couple's Instagram feeds, it's clear they're still madly in love and working hard to create a beautiful life for their three children. It hasn't always been smooth sailing, though. Like any couple, Audrey and Jeremy have had their ups and downs, but they always seem to come out on top. They don't hide their challenges either — both have been pretty open about the less glamorous side of marriage and the trials they've faced as a couple. In a world where most use social media to share their wins, this couple is all about keeping it real, even when things get a little messy. Perhaps that's why people are so enthralled by their lives and their relationship. If you're curious about what makes this couple tick, read on for a deep dive into their relationship, and prepare to be inspired.