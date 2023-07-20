Inside Audrey And Jeremy Roloff's Relationship
Most know them from the hit reality show "Little People, Big World," and ever since their departure from reality TV, the world has been eager to keep tabs on Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Jeremy stole hearts when he graced people's screens for the first time as a teenager in 2006. Since then, fans have watched him grow up, fall in love, and start a family of his own. While Jeremy and Audrey's departure from the show in 2018 was bittersweet, it allowed them to chase some of their own dreams and embark on their own ventures, and it's been a wild ride so far.
When you scroll through the couple's Instagram feeds, it's clear they're still madly in love and working hard to create a beautiful life for their three children. It hasn't always been smooth sailing, though. Like any couple, Audrey and Jeremy have had their ups and downs, but they always seem to come out on top. They don't hide their challenges either — both have been pretty open about the less glamorous side of marriage and the trials they've faced as a couple. In a world where most use social media to share their wins, this couple is all about keeping it real, even when things get a little messy. Perhaps that's why people are so enthralled by their lives and their relationship. If you're curious about what makes this couple tick, read on for a deep dive into their relationship, and prepare to be inspired.
They met on a blind date
They might be scary (and disastrous) at times, but blind dates have brought many a happy couple together, and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff can testify to that. In a TLC special the couple filmed before their wedding, they shared details about their first date in 2010.
Aside from the general awkwardness that tends to accompany a blind date, Audrey also wasn't really that into Jeremy, even though he was smitten the moment he laid eyes on her. On her lifestyle blog (via YourTango), Audrey revealed that Jeremy later told her he knew he'd marry her after that first date. She, however, was blissfully unaware that she'd just met her future husband. "I thought he was cute when he walked through the door, but I wasn't, like, seeing the future in that moment," she said on the TLC special (via Good Housekeeping). Audrey wasn't an easy catch, and Jeremy had to work hard at it for about two years before she finally agreed to a romantic relationship. "I know, I was stubborn," Audrey wrote on her blog. Luckily, Jeremy was a patient man.
The couple's first kiss was also pretty unconventional, with Jeremy misjudging the moment. The two were watching a blood moon when he tried to kiss Audrey, but he missed her lips and planted one on her forehead instead. All's well that ends well, however, and it's safe to say that a botched first kiss does not a relationship make.
The couple had a long-distance relationship
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff had a long-distance relationship off the bat. In the two years they'd known each other prior to dating, they weren't living in the same place, and this continued to be the case even after they started dating. They make no secret of how hard it was to maintain the relationship during this time, but they learned plenty of valuable life lessons along the way, which they ended up sharing with the world in their book "A Love Letter Life." Jeremy told People that the long-distance period "was really difficult for us" and that the relationship almost didn't survive it.
So how did they make it through this trying period? Audrey and Jeremy revealed on The Heart of Dating podcast that they started writing each other love letters, which made all the difference. They were struggling to balance their busy lives with phone dates, and the pressure was getting too much. Writing letters helped the couple connect in a way that video calls simply couldn't manage to do, and changed the whole situation for the better. They make it clear, though, that their approach probably won't work for everyone.
They briefly split up
Despite all the work, the couple put into their long-distance relationship, things did go awry for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff at one point. This wasn't common knowledge until Audrey revealed all about the split in her Instagram Stories (via In Touch). It wasn't exactly a clean breakup, either. Since the couple mostly communicated via text and calls at the time, the only way she could break the news to Jeremy was over the phone. "I was overwhelmed and stressed and sick," Audrey explained, adding, "I just couldn't invest in our relationship, what I felt like it deserved at the time." She also said that she had a gut feeling the split might only be temporary, but at the time, she felt like she needed a break, and she told Jeremy just that.
Jeremy, ever determined and patient, gave her space for three months after that, then showed up to her 21st birthday party. It appears this was a turning point in the couple's relationship, even though Jeremy likely wasn't thrilled to find that a couple of Audrey's exes were in attendance. "That was my first time seeing him since we broke up, and also the first time I ever drank alcohol in my life. So it was a doozy," Audrey told fans. We're just glad they could patch things up!
They got engaged in 2014
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's engagement story will tug at your heartstrings. Jeremy finally decided to ask Audrey to marry him in 2014, and he carefully planned the whole proposal to make sure it was as special as possible, and we'd say he totally pulled it off.
Unbeknownst to Jeremy, Audrey had been eagerly waiting for him to pop the big question. In one of her blog posts (via Starcasm), Audrey later admitted that, although she was hoping Jeremy would ask her to marry her when he visited her one weekend, she didn't quite expect it to happen. But then he pulled the rug right from under her: He took her on a date to their favorite spot near the train trestle, telling her that he wanted the two of them to make a list of their future dreams. He packed his old typewriter for this purpose, and the two of them took turns putting their dreams down on paper.
Jeremy, however, had a hidden agenda, and after they busied themselves with the list, he took the typewriter from Audrey and added something. "He slowly turned the typewriter and as I began reading it my heart sunk and skyrocketed at the same time," Audrey recalled in her blog post. "I read these words, 'speaking of marriage, Audrey Mirabella Botti will you marry me?'" Audrey couldn't say yes fast enough. The couple each shared their good news on Instagram (via HuffPost) after, to the delight of their fans.
The couple tied the knot in 2014
Five and a half months after Jeremy Roloff asked Audrey to marry him, the couple tied the knot on Jeremy's family's farm on September 20, 2014. Before the big day, the couple was still in a long-distance relationship and coordinating wedding plans from two states. Yup, they are proof that it can be done.
The couple had a beautiful vintage outdoor wedding, with guests sitting on hay bales during the ceremony. After Audrey and Jeremy said their vows, guests made their way to the reception, which Audrey revealed took place in the backyard of Jeremy's house. The vintage theme was not only reflected in the venue and decor but also in Audrey's wedding dress.
"My wedding dress was inspired by a gown Keira Knightley wore in the movie 'Anna Karenina,'" Audrey revealed in an article she wrote for The Knot. "I searched Pinterest for a replica to no avail. Finally, I found a wedding dress called Eliza by Vera Wang that was very similar on a pre-owned wedding dress website," she continued, adding that she took a chance on the dress, knowing it might be a disaster when it arrived. While it needed some mending, adjusting, and cleaning, Audrey was blessed with a brilliant seamstress who worked her magic on the gown and turned it into everything Audrey envisioned. Audrey even admitted that she and Jeremy snuck a peek at each other ahead of the ceremony.
Audrey and Jeremy decided to leave Little People, Big World behind
Fans watched Jeremy and Audrey Roloff fall in love and eventually get married on "Little People, Big World," and in a sense, they became like an extended family to their fans. So when news broke in 2018 that the couple had decided to exit the show, fans were understandably upset. Even now, questions about why they decided to leave still pop up in Audrey and Jeremy's social media Q&As.
When Jeremy and Audrey sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss their exit from the show, Jeremy was pretty open about why they made the decision. "Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said 'yes' to, I just grew up doing it," Jeremy said, adding, "It's been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes ... but it's a long time. Time to do something else." Audrey echoed Jeremey's sentiments in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories (via In Touch) in 2021, adding that the couple also wanted their kids to grow up without cameras constantly following them around. In a Q&A of his own, Jeremy said, "[The show] became something I didn't want to associate with anymore," adding, "Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV."
Audrey and Jeremy went into business together
During an Instagram Stories Q&A (via In Touch), Audrey Roloff spoke candidly about how scary it was for her and Jeremy Roloff to step away from "Little People, Big World." The couple knew they'd need to find another way to make an income, and the future was full of unknowns. "He [Jeremy] wrestled with the decision for a while because financially it was a step of trusting the Lord in the unknowns," Audrey told fans. "But ultimately [it] felt like it was obedience for us to move on," she added.
Moving on for the couple meant pursuing their own business ventures, and they've tackled plenty of projects to date. Some of these ventures were more fruitful than others. Audrey's clothing brand, Always More, appeared to have been moderately successful, but closed down in 2020, with Audrey telling fans that she was in a very busy season of life and could no longer fully commit to the business. Audrey and Jeremy also launched a podcast, fittingly titled "Behind the Scenes," which ran until March 2021. The couple has also published a total of five books to date.
While it might seem like they've got the whole entrepreneurial thing down to a T, Audrey told fans on Instagram (via The U.S. Sun) that it's not as glamorous as it appears. "Some of our businesses have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us," she revealed, adding that they still wouldn't trade it for anything.
The couple started a company called Beating 50 Percent
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have tackled various projects together, but one venture the couple seems very invested in is marriage ministry. Their company, called Beating 50 Percent, provides people with resources to help them thrive in their relationships and aims to encourage people to commit to a covenant marriage. This type of marriage is aimed at ensuring that once a couple wed each other, they stick to it forever. In order to achieve this, couples are required to commit to counseling prior to marriage and in the case of a possible divorce. The marriage contract is also amended to only allow for divorce in very specific cases.
Audrey and Jeremy's Christian faith has led them to pursue marriage ministry, and they've released several books since starting the company, one of which is a popular marriage journal aimed at helping married couples to connect and communicate. They've also released an anniversary journal and a couple of self-help books aimed at helping couples to maintain a happy marriage.
Speaking to the Christian Post about the company and the release of their book, "A Love Letter Life," Audrey explained that she and Jeremy are ultimately trying to live out God's love in the world. "We're called to be pure and holy people, both in our single life and in our relationships," she told the outlet, adding, "We want to be role models, modeling the love of Jesus, and teaching old truths through a new lens."
They have three children
Since they married in 2014, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have welcomed three children: Their daughter Ember and two sons Bode and Radley. While three kids are usually more than enough for some people, the Roloffs love a big family and intend to continue growing theirs. In fact, in one of her Instagram Q&As (via In Touch), Audrey told fans that she and Jeremy had "never put a number" on how many kids they wanted to have. Shortly after the couple welcomed their first child, Ember, Audrey hinted that many more babies were to come in the future during an interview with People. "We've always envisioned a big family, that's always been something we've talked about from the very beginning," she told the outlet. "Enough to fill up a sprinter van," Jeremy quipped.
Given that Jeremy's side of the family has dwarfism, fans have been curious whether the couple had ever been worried that their kids might inherit the gene. Audrey addressed this on Instagram at one point, telling fans they weren't concerned about it. She also revealed that she and Jeremy never got tested for the gene before her first pregnancy, and it appears they don't intend to do so in the future.
They bought their own farm after some family strife
Those in the know are well aware that Jeremy Roloff had a bit of a fallout with his father. Jeremy and Audrey wanted to buy a portion of Roloff farms, but Jeremy's father, Matt, reportedly wanted $4 million for the piece of land Jeremy was trying to acquire, and he couldn't afford it. His father refused to bring down the price and ended up putting it up for sale to the public. Ouch.
Audrey Roloff opened up to fans about the whole situation on her Instagram stories (via In Touch). "Jer and I hoped to take over his parents' farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV," Audrey said, adding that she shared Jeremy's dream of living on the farm one day. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out as the couple had hoped, and their offer was rejected by Jeremy's father. "We realized that Jer's family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were," Audrey added.
So the couple set out to find some land of their own, and they did. An excited Audrey took to Instagram to tell fans the good news. The couple bought 4 acres of land in Oregon for a whopping $1.5 million, and are currently hard at work turning it into their dream home.
Audrey has admitted that she and Jeremy sometimes have issues connecting
No marriage is perfect – not even Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's. The couple has been pretty open about their marriage's struggles over the years. Back in 2019, Audrey shared a very vulnerable post with her fans on Instagram, speaking candidly about the tough time she and Jeremy were having in their marriage. "We have been working through some things and let's just say there has been a lot of 'heated fellowship,' morning hugs missed, and date nights postponed." Audrey wrote in the caption of the post. "We fight, struggle, cry, and face challenges just like anyone," she added.
The whole point of the post was to show fans that people's real lives don't always resemble what you see on Instagram, although Audrey didn't get into details about what they were struggling with.
Audrey has also told fans that she and Jeremy sometimes have trouble connecting on an emotional level. This came to light in an Instagram Q&A (via The U.S. Sun) after one fan asked what challenges the couple was tackling in their marriage. Audrey was brutally honest, but also mentioned that the two of them are in sync when it comes to their "intellectual connection, spiritual connection, [and] physical connection." Of course, many took her words and ran with it, speculating that the couple was dealing with marital issues.
Their relationship has received some harsh criticism
When you live a public life, there will always be people with something negative to say, and that's definitely true for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. The couple has been very open about their marriage, and as a result, they've also invited plenty of criticism.
When the couple's "Memories of Us" journal was launched on Beating 50 Percent, some couldn't wait to get their hands on it, while others saw it as an opportunity to critique the couple's relationship. "Why are they constantly working at their marriage? In my opinion true love and intimacy should come naturally," one Reddit user said in a post. "Their marriage sounds exhausting," another quipped. "I have been married the same amount they have, and I definitely don't have to work this hard at it," someone else commented.
Others have created Reddit threads to critique the couple's date night photos on Instagram. Audrey posted a snap of her and Jeremy sharing a kiss on her Instagram Stories, and some people had a lot to say about it. "She really needs to stop with the date night photos. I mean who does she think this is helping? Jeremy looks like he can't stand kissing her," one user said. "[T]hey look so forced and miserable for people who are supposedly giving out marriage advice," another user commented.
The couple often show each other love on social media
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff might have their rough patches, but they don't hold back when it comes to letting the world know how much they love each other. Scrolling through the couple's Instagram feeds, you'll find a few sweet posts they've dedicated to each other.
For Jeremy's 33rd birthday, Audrey took to Instagram to post a couple of photos of her hubby and their children. In the caption, she thanked him for being an amazing father and husband, and took the opportunity to say how proud she is of him. "It's the greatest honor of my life to be your wife," Audrey wrote, adding, "I love you so much and love the life we are building together." Later that same month, Jeremy dedicated a post to Audrey for Mother's Day. "You are the blessing of our family and are beyond what I could have imagined when dreaming of a life partner and a mother for my kids," he wrote in the caption, adding that he absolutely couldn't do life without her.
The couple went on 52 dates in 2022
New Year's resolutions come in all shapes and sizes, and while many of us throw those commitments out the window by mid-January, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff seem pretty good at sticking to them.
At the start of 2022, the couple decided to go on 52 dates in 2022. So, ideally, they'd make time for a date at least once a week. We all know anything seems possible until the holiday bliss wears off, but somehow, miraculously, they actually managed to tally 52 dates that year.
In an Instagram post celebrating their 52nd date, Audrey admitted that the couple had to take their newborn on some of those outings. "Yes, I had to bring my pump and pump halfway through dinner sometimes," she revealed. She also said that it wasn't easy. "We had to plan, prioritize, and budget for it," she wrote. Determined and committed is one way to describe this couple.