What To Know About Tony Bennett's Wife, Susan Benedetto

The late iconic vocalist Tony Bennett married his third wife, Susan Benedetto, in 2007. Before she married, Benedetto's last name was Crow, and she opted to change her name to Bennett's real surname rather than the singer's stage name. While there was a 40-year-age difference between them, it wasn't an obstacle for the couple. "We don't notice it much now," Tony told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "We're compatible in all ways."

Before they married, Bennett and Benedetto had been together for over two decades, although the singer technically met his future wife much earlier. In 1966, Bennett serendipitously posed for a photo op with his future in-laws, Dayl and Marion Crow, while Marion was pregnant with Benedetto. In 1985, when Benedetto was 19, she served as president of the San Francisco branch of Bennett's fan club. When he came to the area to perform, Benedetto got the singer's permission to meet him after the show. "It tickled me that someone of her age was so devoted to my music," he wrote in his book "Just Getting Started," per ET. "I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage but asked her to be my date for the evening, and that's how it all really began." Romance bloomed for the pair, and they started seeing each other soon after.