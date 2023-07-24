Why Martin Henderson Is Excited For The Future Of Virgin River

When it comes to Netflix shows, we all have our favorites. Some may love the intrigue of darker shows like "You" or "The Haunting of Hill House," or the drama that comes along with a series such as "The Crown" and "House of Cards." Others might like "Stranger Things," while some prefer more wholesome entertainment such as "Virgin River." The latter series follows the lives of citizens in the quiet, close-knit town of Virgin River, where Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are entangled in a sweet, yet dramatic love story.

The series has become a huge hit among viewers, many of who consider it a "comfort" show due to the large ensemble cast, gorgeous scenery, and the sweet storylines that play out alongside some of the heavier scenarios, per Collider. Each season, "Virgin River" seems to get more popular with fans who become more and more invested in the characters with each new episode. Furthermore, Henderson has teased fans with his high expectations for future seasons of the show. Lucky for fans, Henderson says that the show is only getting better and that he couldn't be more excited for the future of the series.