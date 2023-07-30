Kate Middleton's Private Secretaries Have Been Quitting. Here's What They Are Expected To Do

Landing a job working for the British royal family is a dream come true for many professionals, whether it's toiling away in the kitchens as a chef or driving them to destinations as a chauffeur. However, like with most industries, there's one job that's prized more highly than any other: being a private secretary to one of the most senior members. Private secretaries are the most trusted aides in the House of Windsor and are responsible for a plethora of things. Without them, the Firm just wouldn't work, but this is no regular secretarial job.

Those lucky enough to be in this position can't be afraid of hard work, and they can't simply duck out when the clock strikes 5 p.m. It's a multilayered, multifaceted, and sometimes all-consuming role that isn't for the faint of heart — which may explain why Princess Catherine struggles to keep a private secretary. Over the past five years, the Princess of Wales has seen two secretaries leave her side — Catherine Quinn who served for just two years before leaving in 2019, and Hannah Cockburn-Logie who lasted roughly the same amount of time before leaving in 2022. Now, rumors are swirling that Cokburn-Logie's supposed replacement, Alison Corfield, has rejected the job offer.

It begs the question: How hard is being a private secretary to Catherine, and what ridiculous tasks does the job entail that's making it so hard to fill? Let's find out.