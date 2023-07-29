How Alyssa Farah Griffin Sparked Confusion On The View With A Shirt

The hosts of ABC's "The View" are rarely afraid to say exactly what's on their minds — even when it means getting into hot water with "The View" fans — and that includes thoughts on their fellow panel mates' questionable fashion choices. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was a recent topic of discussion after donning a blouse that confused her colleagues, even prompting Whoopi Goldberg to get some scissors to fix it.

Joy Behar was the first to draw attention to Griffin's blue and white long-sleeve blouse, which featured a large shoulder cut-out that separated the collar from the shirt via a thin white fabric panel. Behar called the shirt fascinating, prompting laughs from the audience and panel. Griffin responded that she wasn't sure if she was wearing the shirt correctly but liked how it looked, so she decided to go with it (via YouTube).

However, her co-hosts weren't as easily convinced. So, they called in some stylistic backup to squash the confusion surrounding Griffin's outfit.