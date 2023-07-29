Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Are Growing Up Fast

Elvis Presley's legacy spans generations. Even 50 years after his death, he's still one of the most famous musicians in the world — that's why they called him "The King," after all. When Elivs died, he left behind his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lisa Marie. She grew up to have four children of her own (along with four famous husbands).

After the heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023, her twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood were left in the care of her ex-husband, musician Michael Lockwood. In June 2023, they celebrated their Eighth-grade graduation with their grandmother Priscilla Presley and half-sister Riley Keough. "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!" wrote their grandmother in a celebratory Instagram post.

Lisa Marie was extremely protective of her daughters. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy," she told Healthy Living in 2014. Now, in the wake of their mother's passing, the twins' older sister is equally protective. "Riley has always been close with her sisters," an insider told People, adding, "She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years."