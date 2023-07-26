What The Most Memorable Winners From My Lottery Dream Home Are Doing Now

Let's face it — most of us have dreamed about what we'd do if we won the lottery. Some of us would choose a life of travel, while others would spend their fortune on luxury cars and designer clothes. Whatever your dream may be, HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home" focuses on the new houses that people buy after they win the lottery. Some of the guests on the show opt for sprawling mansions, while others choose to conserve their earnings and buy more affordable homes.

But what about daily life after winning the lottery? For some of the guests on "My Lottery Dream Home," mansions, trips, expensive cars, and other luxuries are part of their day-to-day. For others, winning the lottery didn't change their life at all — in fact, one of the winners we'll discuss even kept her server job! Though it would be tempting for anyone to turn into a big spender after winning the lottery, many of the individuals on "My Lottery Dream Home" stress the importance of maintaining a budget and being smart about how they spend their money.

Timothy Schultz, who won the Powerball in 1999, said on YouTube, "It's very easy to spend money. ... Whether you have, like, $400,000 or $4 million or $400 million, you can spend that money so easily. I mean, it's fun to spend, but then it's gone." But isn't the point of winning the lottery ... spending the money? Whether you'd be a penny-pincher or a high roller with your lottery winnings, below, you can learn more about what the most memorable winners from "My Lottery Dream Home" are doing with their fortunes.